Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.47. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

