FY2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Cut by Clarus Securities (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Clarus Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.00 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

