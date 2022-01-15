FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted by Analyst

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXEL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

