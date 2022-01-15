FY2021 Earnings Forecast for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securities (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Truist Securities also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

LOCO stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

