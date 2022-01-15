FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Century Aluminum Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Century Aluminum in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.68). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 78.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,970,000 after acquiring an additional 110,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $21,803,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

