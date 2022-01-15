FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

AWH stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.