Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,225 ($70.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FUTR. Barclays lowered their price target on Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.69) to GBX 4,170 ($56.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,204.60 ($57.07).

FUTR opened at GBX 3,208 ($43.55) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,504.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,527.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($22.04) and a one year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.86).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. Future’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.57), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($3,013,640.56).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

