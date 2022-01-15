Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Down 87.4% in December

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the December 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FSNB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,143. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

