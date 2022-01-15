Function X Market Capitalization Reaches $311.20 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $311.20 million and $969,691.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,297.35 or 0.99942355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00092372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043135 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.46 or 0.00765104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

