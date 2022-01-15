Function X Market Capitalization Reaches $311.20 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $311.20 million and $969,691.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,297.35 or 0.99942355 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00092372 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007405 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00032965 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043135 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.46 or 0.00765104 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
