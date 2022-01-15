fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.11.

fuboTV stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

