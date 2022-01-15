fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Wedbush

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.11.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. On average, analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

