FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post sales of $671.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.30 million and the highest is $675.27 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

