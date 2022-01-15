FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01. 47,686 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

