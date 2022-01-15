FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $31.84. 338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

