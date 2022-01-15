Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.44

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 527918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$534.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

