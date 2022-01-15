Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,635 ($35.77) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 95.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDEV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,989.43 ($40.58).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,346 ($18.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,899.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,296.32. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,286 ($17.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,470 ($47.10). The company has a market cap of £530.22 million and a PE ratio of 25.25.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($36.20) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($135,757.43).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

