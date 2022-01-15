Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($12.22) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

FRES has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.54) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.19) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.19) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,113.13 ($15.11).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 807.60 ($10.96) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 894.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 846.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 742.60 ($10.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.20).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

