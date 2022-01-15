Freicoin (FRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market cap of $499,269.53 and approximately $87.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000157 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.