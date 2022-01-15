Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,239 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,483 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 25,044 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.08 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

