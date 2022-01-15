Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $238,160,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,575,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

FCX opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

