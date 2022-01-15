Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 31.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

FACT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 1,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,474. Freedom Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.