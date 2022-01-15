Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.