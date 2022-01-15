ForTube (FOR) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $40.22 million and $18.13 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00059798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

