Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $341.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid coronavirus crisis as a huge global workforce is working remotely. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its unified threat management (UTM) portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. However, intensifying competition due to increasing consolidation in the security industry poses concerns. Increased hiring, mostly in sales and marketing, and mergers & acquisitions spends remain overhangs on margin.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.05.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $312.54 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

