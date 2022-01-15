Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 2,600 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 63.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.81 and a 200 day moving average of $286.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

