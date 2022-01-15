Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $132.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

