Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4,439.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $111.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

