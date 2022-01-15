Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

TEL opened at $160.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

