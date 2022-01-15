Forsta AP Fonden Buys 800 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,505,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after purchasing an additional 664,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $198.45 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

