Forsta AP Fonden Buys 13,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $210.28 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.