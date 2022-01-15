Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after buying an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,803 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

