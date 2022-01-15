Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

Biogen stock opened at $239.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.