Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $157,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $36.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

