Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 33.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 51.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,352,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 998.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

