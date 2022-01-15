Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

