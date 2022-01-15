Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $372.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.43 and a 200 day moving average of $354.83. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

