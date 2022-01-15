Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

