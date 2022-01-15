Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $46.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.11.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,980. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $17,524,319.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,163,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $5,511,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $6,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

