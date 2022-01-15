Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.29.

Five Below stock opened at $173.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.