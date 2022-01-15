First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 242,739 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.