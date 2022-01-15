First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 110,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 106,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,103,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,763 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.