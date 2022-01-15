First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the December 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. 56,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,019. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.108 dividend. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 76.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 40.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter.

