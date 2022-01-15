First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Position Increased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

INBK stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $513.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

