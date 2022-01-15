First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,727 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $71.55 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

