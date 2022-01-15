First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in STERIS by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $234.52 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.