First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

