First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 516.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.