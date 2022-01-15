First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 3,173.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,207,000.

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17.

