First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $906.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $839.65 and its 200 day moving average is $837.71. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $571.90 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,648,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 95,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,793,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

