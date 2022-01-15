First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up about 1.7% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of First American Financial worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

